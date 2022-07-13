Spring Creek Elementary PTA fundraises for pea gravel replacement

Spring Creek Elementary school's PTA is seeking donations to replace pea gravel on the playground, pictured on July 12, with rubber mulch before the start of the school year in August.
Toni Milano
Bare patches of ground amid depleting levels of pea gravel on the Spring Creek Elementary playground, pictured on July 12, has led to the school's PTA to raise funds to replace the surface area with rubber mulch before the school year begins.
