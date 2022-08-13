Spring Creek Elementary raises money for playground resurface

SPRING CREEK – When school begins on Aug. 29, Spring Creek Elementary students will play on new rubber chips on one part of the playground.

It’s thanks to a slew of donors who gave money, resources and time to the Spring Creek PTA who wanted a safer playground area for their children.

“This meets our goal and lets us do the first playground,” said Neena Moore, representing the Spring Creek Elementary PTA. ”Because the initial cost was so high, it became pretty clear that we were going to meet it.”

“Our fundraising was great,” Moore added. She, along with other SCE parents, were the driving force to resurface the playground with rubber pieces to reduce students’ injuries and scrapes during recess.

The pea gravel that covered much of the playground had its depth eroded over the years since it was laid nearly 30 years ago. Parents researched various replacements, including wood chips, settling on rubber pieces as being the safest option.

Time was also a factor in raising about $18,500 to purchase the rubber and have it installed before the first day of school, which would be just enough to cover one portion of the playground to include the fall zones.

Moore reported funds came through various sources, including $10,000 from previous annual school PTA fundraisers, and another $3,500 from other sources including.

“We got a great quote from a company in Arizona,” she explained. “We needed about $5,000 more and we got it.”

On Aug. 3, Cook’s Steakhouse & Saloon hosted a pancake bar fundraiser that included candy, sweets and fruit options, donated by Smith’s, Albertsons and Bonanza Produce Co. along with mini muffins from Albertson’s.

Erica Cook, owner of Cook’s Steakhouse donated food and restaurant space for the event.

Attendees could also make crafts and have their face painted. There were also special guest appearances by Spring Creek Elementary mascot Bobby the Bobcat and new school principal Carrie Gregory.

The PTA also collected 55 donated items for a drawing.

A work party is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 16 at the school, which is ready for the rubber chips. “We didn’t end up needing to remove the gravel. We just moved it to spaces that weren’t getting mulch.”

As to renovating the rest of the playground “so far, there are no definite plans,” Moore said. “We have to work on one set at a time”

The Spring Creek PTA thanked all donors to the fundraiser, along with cash and check donors, including Artistic Curb, Silver Tree Dental, Bawcom Real Estate, Koinonia Construction Inc., Elko Dental Specialists, Boss Tanks and Brent Stokes.

They also thanked donors for items to the drawing, including Bawcom Real Estate, for a dinner at the 360 Lodge, Mudd Hutt, TNT – three stylists, the Pedal Merchant, the Star, Luciano’s, Event Source, Rolbertos, Ogi Deli, Spring Creek Golf Course, Ruby Mountain Photography, Mattie’s, CNC Milling Metal Wall Art, Gun World for a gift basket, a handmade quilt, Nuts Under a Buck, Carry On With Style – nine stylists, LeeAnne’s Floral Designs, Crystal 5 Movie Theater, Great Clips, Moe’s Bubbles, GameStop, Spring Inn Bar, Empower Fitness with a membership, Petco, Las Brisas, the Coffee Mug, Sand and Sagebrush, Dragonfly Gypsy Boutique, Evolution Powersports, Game Troll, Evergreen Floral, Old Timey Ice Cream, Wild Strand Jewelry, Pinon Rehabilitation, Mandi Lake – cheesecake and Have a Ball Party Supplies.

“Thanks to all the generous people of Elko County, our kids will have a safer playground this year,” Moore said.