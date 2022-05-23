Spring Creek High School FBLA advances to Nationals

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek High School’s FBLA team brought home the Gold Seal Merit at state, the first time the contest has been in person in two years.

Receiving Gold Seal Merit means the team “completed all the levels of activities to obtain this recognition,” said FBLA adviser and business teacher Tiffany Williams.

State winners included Kathlyn Hedstrom’s first place in Annual Business Report, Suzeth Lara’s second place for Digital Scrapbook; Ben Claridge and Weston Peterson first place for Business Ethics; and Caitlin Cromwell and Kyle Bixler, second place for E-Business.

Also included are Kevin Davis first place and Christina Howell second place for E-Portfolio; Rylea Quilici and Hazel Zastrow, first place for Introduction to Business Presentations; Karsten Cooper second place for Public Service Announcement; Ebony Jones second place for Public Speaking; Zander Heit first place for Sales Presentation; and Kathlyn Hedstrom second place for Publication Design.

Overall, the club had multiple winners ranging from first to tenth place.

“We all worked very hard to get to this spot and now we have to work on getting 12 kids at an approximate cost of $1,900 to Nationals in Chicago, Illinois,” Williams said.

The team also received more recognitions, she added.

“We earn points to see where we rank as a chapter,” Williams explained. “Considering that we go against a lot of Career and Technical schools where they focus in business, we got third in the Sweepstakes!”

The FBLA team and Williams also thanked everyone for their help along the way.

“Thank you to the parents, staff, administrators, bus drivers and Elko County School District for your continued support,” Williams said.

Among the winners were:

Banking and Financials: second place Zander Heit

Broadcast Journalism, fourth place Alyssa Charley and Maria Salazar

Business Ethics: first place Ben Claridge and Weston Peterson; fifth place Kaleb Costa and Matthew Crossman; sixth place Suzeth Lara and Neveah Quiroz; seventh place Rilyn Spinks and Sophie Renard

Client Services: third place Weston Peterson; tenth place Miguel Perez

Cyber Security: eighth place Karsten Cooper

Digital Video Production: third place Kyle Bixler

E-Business: second place Caitlin Cromwell and Kyle Bixler; third place Lillee Paniagua

E-Portfolio: first place Kevin Davis; second place Christina Howell; fifth place Alicia Hokanson; sixth place Ebony Jones; seventh place Caitlin Cromwell

Entrepreneurship: fourth place Ben Claridge

Human Resource Management: eighth place Kathlyn Hedstrom

Impromptu: fourth place Kaleb Costa

International Business: fifth place Natalia Shine; sixth place Sophie Renard

Introduction to Business Presentations: first place Rylea Quilici and Hazel Zastrow; fifth place Lillee Paniagua; sixth place Emily Clark; seventh place Rilyn Spinks; eighth place, Dominic Taylor and Journey Reynolds

Introduction to Information Technology: seventh place Karsten Cooper

Introduction to Public Speaking: fifth place Brianna Dimick; sixth place Rylea Quilici

Introduction to Social Media Strategy: tenth place Kylee Tilley

Job Interview: seventh place Christina Howell

Marketing: eighth Maria Salazar; tenth place Hazel Zastrow

Public Service Announcement: second place Karsten Cooper; fifth place Suzeth Lara; seventh place Alyssa Charley; ninth place Kylee Tilley; tenth place Dominic Taylor and Journey Reynolds

Public Speaking: second place Ebony Jones

Sales Presentation: first place Zander Heit, ninth place Miguel Perez and tenth place Natalia Shine

Publication Design: second place Kathlyn Hedstrom and fifth place Alicia Hokanson

