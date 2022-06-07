Spring Creek High School grads celebrated at Sage Elementary

SPRING CREEK – Sage Elementary students and faculty celebrated the Spring Creek High School Class of 2022 with their annual Grad Walk.

Spartan graduates carrying hand-made pennants decorated with their college and career plans were greeted with cheers from children and teachers as they marched down the halls.

The tradition, initiated in 2016, was created to inspire elementary students to envision the end result of graduating from high school.

Seniors who attended Sage or Spring Creek Elementary are invited to return to their school and reunite with former teachers and staff. Students who did not attend either school may choose where to participate.

After the students completed their walk, they gathered around “The Rock” near the school’s front entrance for a group photo, said art teacher Heather Wines.

Also recognized after the Grad Walk were the recipients of the Sage Scholarship, including Kristyna Testerman, Shannon Watkins and Janeigha Stutesman.

