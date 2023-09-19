A move by the Nevada State Board of Education to require all schools to start no earlier than 8 a.m. would impact the Elko County School District unless it receives a waiver, but ECSD Superintendent Clayton Anderson questions “what is the state doing meddling in local district business of what time is school going to start?”

The state board president, Felicia Ortiz, said the board is “not making a sweeping decision,” and will be providing options and waivers for school districts, but “our kids are first and foremost in all our decisions.” She said later start times would “make a humongous difference” in the lives of students and teachers.

The draft regulation approved by the state board Sept. 6 now goes to the Nevada Legislative Council Bureau for review and will come back to the board for a hearing and action. Ortiz said the state board has been working on the proposal for nine months.

Anderson said school superintendents in Nevada have expressed their opposition to the 8 a.m. school start time for months, but he said the state board apparently thinks superintendents are more concerned about logistics and finances than the well-being of students.

He said school superintendents are more worried, however, about the state board over-reaching into start times that are up to local school boards.

“If you have a community that likes getting out earlier and that is what makes the wheels turn better for everybody, then why would a state office tell an entire community that even if it works for you, we’re telling you that you are not allowed to do that,” Anderson said.

He said with an 8 a.m. start time the district would “have to push back everything,” because ECSD would need to double its fleet of buses but can’t do that. “We are maxed out from a dollar standpoint and the number of people who can drive buses. Instead, there would need to be second runs.”

Changing start times means changing end times to fit education hours required by the state with the four-day school week, and he said there would be children walking home from school at 4:45 when it is dark outside in the winter.

“It’s not safe,” he said in a Sept. 11 phone interview.

Anderson said now that the proposed regulation has been approved for the next step, he has been talking about the 8 a.m. start time with ECSD leaders and personnel and the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee.

“The look on their faces mirrored how I feel about it,” he said. “This is a very basic operational decision that the school district gets to make.”

State board comments

The state board heard similar complaints.

Mike Walker, who represents the Nevada Association of School Boards on the state education board and is on the Carson City school board, said that “we view this as a local control issue. Transportation is a huge issue, and bus drivers and routes would be impacted.”

Eureka County School District’s superintendent and state board member, Tate Else, said he was concerned about “unintended consequences.”

Dr. David Jensen, superintendent of the Humboldt County School District, said rural districts face constraints with bus transportation, for example, with some students traveling 50 miles one way to school.

Jensen, who is a former member of the state education board, said if he was still on the board he would recommend against the regulation, and he said that the regulation would “constitute an unfunded mandate.”

Clark County School District’s general counsel, Luke Puschnig, said the state board doesn’t have the authority to make the 8 a.m. rule. Local boards have the authority to set start times, he said, and a “one-size fits-all approach will not work in Nevada.”

He said Clark County could look at litigation over the start times.

Also, during public comment to the state board, a couple of high school students from Silverado High School in Clark County favored the 8 a.m. start time, while Gil Lopez of the Charter School Association said one of benefits of a charter school is its flexibility, and he urged the board to recognize the autonomy of charter schools.

ECSD start times

Establishing start times for Elko County was complicated for this school year because the district just completed conversion of the Elko and Spring Creek schools to four-day weeks, which put all the schools in the county on the four-day schedule, including the Battle Born Academy at Carlin.

The regulation would cover charter schools, too, and the Elko Institute for Academic Achievement has also converted to a four-day week.

Elko County School District’s start times with the beginning of four-day school schedules are still averaging 8 a.m., but the Spring Creek Middle School and Spring Creek High School start at 7:15 a.m., and Adobe Middle School classes start at 7:40 a.m. Elko High School starts at 7:30 a.m. The rural Mound Valley, Independence Valley and Ruby Valley schools also start at 7:30 a.m., according to the schedule.

Most high schools in Clark County, however, start around 7 a.m., and parents and students in Clark have voiced concerns about the early starts, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Ortiz said the proposed regulation is “obviously geared toward high schools,” however, Walker said that the regulation would impact elementary schools, too.

Although the proposed regulation is on school start times, not bus schedules, ECSD students start their day earlier depending upon their bus pickup time. Although most of the pickups are after 7 a.m., the route from Wildhorse begins at 5:40 a.m., the latest bus schedules on the ECSD website show. The pickup at Halleck is at 6:30 a.m.

The state education board cited sleep studies that show children and teen-agers who don’t get enough sleep have more problems with schoolwork as the impetus to regulate school start times, and the Nevada Psychological Association reported support for the later start times.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “During puberty, adolescents become sleepy later at night and need to sleep later in the morning as a result of shifts in biological rhythms.” The American Academy of Pediatrics says it recognizes “insufficient sleep in adolescents as an important public health issue that significantly affects the health and safety, as well as the academic success, of our nation’s middle and high school students,” and says “the evidence strongly implicates earlier school start times (i.e., before 8:30 a.m.) as a key modifiable contributor to insufficient sleep …” The AAP says it “strongly supports the efforts of school districts to optimize sleep in students and urges high schools and middle schools to aim for start times that allow students the opportunity to achieve optimal levels of sleep (8.5 – 9.5 hours) …”

Nevada’s proposed regulation’s options include waivers “for schools that face unique challenges in modifying their start times,” but the districts must seek annual waivers for the state education board every year and demonstrate “a compelling need” for non-compliance with the 8 a.m. start time.

“It feels to me a little more like, sure, there will be a waiver, but we’re going to try to gradually get all schools to this point. Furthermore, we can submit for a waiver, but it doesn’t say all waivers will be approved,” Anderson said.

Proposed regulation

The current language of the regulation unanimously approved by the state board on Sept. 6 also allows for gradual implementation, beginning with the 2024-2025 school year, when 25% of schools within each district would have to comply with the new start time requirements. Each additional year would add 25% of schools to implement the new start times until all schools comply or have waivers.

With the number of ECSD schools now starting at 8 a.m. or so, the school district would comply with the 25% requirements in the first couple of years but would be affected in the third year, Anderson said.

Surveys are required under the proposed regulation. Each school district and charter school with early start times must conduct a comprehensive survey of their school communities on current start times and options.

State board member Dr. Rene Cantu questioned whether those living in the suburbs (such as in Las Vegas) might be more apt to respond and influence outcomes, and the student board member, Michael Keyes, thought only requiring 25% of schools to change to 8 a.m. in the first year was “a little too lenient.”

Ortiz suggested changing to 40% in year one.

Member Maggie Carlton said she wasn’t sure she supports the 8 a.m. start time proposal but she thought the proposed regulation should go forward to attract public attention.

Anderson urged those in the ECSD community to let their feelings for or against the 8 a.m. start time be known to the state board.

The board’s next meeting is at 2 p.m. Oct. 4 and can be joined online. The board’s email address is NVBoardEd@doe.nv.gov.