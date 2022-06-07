Wells Combined Schools present 'A Night of Fine Arts'

WELLS – Wells Combined School students presented an evening of visual and performing arts on June 1 with “A Night of Fine Arts."

The first-time event was a collaboration between the school’s Music Department, Drama Club and Art Department. It kicked off with an exhibit of art work from past and present Wells art students, kindergarten through twelfth grade and alumni.

Next was a performance by the Wells Elementary School Band, playing three songs. It was followed by song selections from the Wells Junior High Chorus.

Seniors performing for the last time that night were recognized by teachers David Roberson, band and choir director, and Lyle Boner, drama club adviser.

Tristen Wadda-Martinez of band and drama, Trevor Harney of choir, Kelly Foster of choir and drama, and drama students Devin Walsh, Morgan Johnson and Shay Uhlig were all presented with a white boutonniere to wear during their performances.

After the presentation, the Wells High School band performed “Arabian Nights” from the animated and live-action movies, Aladdin, “Blinding Lights” by The Weekend, and the Scooby-Doo theme song.

Wells High School Choir sang “Pure Imagination” from the movie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, “Royals” by New Zealand recording artist Lorde, and “Bohemian Rhapsody” by the British rock group Queen.

Following a short intermission, the Drama Club presented “Puss in Boots” featuring the story of a savvy and fashion-conscious cat who helps his master, Claude, realize his ability to rise above his status as a miller’s son to marry the beautiful princess.

All the performances were well-received by the community and the students outdid al expectations for themselves, according to Roberson and Boner. They said they both look forward to making this event an annual one to showcase amazing performers and seniors for years to come.

