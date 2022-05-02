Workshop slated on youth-based workforce

ELKO – Employers can learn how to impact the next generation of Elko County’s workforce in a workshop designed to introduce them to Work Based Learning opportunities.

Business and industry professionals from all communities county-wide can sign up for one of three two-hour workshops set for 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on May 11 at the Elko County School District’s board room at 850 Elm St.

Employers can learn how to make an impact in a short amount of time. Workshop hosts will discuss low or no cost labor, mentoring and inspiring the next generation, creating home-grown employees, high retention rates, involvement in local schools, positive public relations and community “word of mouth” promotion.

Career and Technical Education facilitator Heather Steele said the school district was excited to invite businesses “to partner with us to enrich our students’ learning opportunities and provide an option for reducing the labor gap that many businesses are struggling with.”

“The purpose of the workshops is to expose our local businesses to the ways they can get involved in our Work Based Learning initiatives, and reap the benefits from being involved,” Steele continued. “Participating in Work Based Learning opportunities doesn't have to take a lot of time, and it isn't necessarily just about hiring students.”

Employers have several avenues to introduce students to the workforce, “including participating in career fairs, being guest speakers, promoting career paths, providing industry tours, using our programs to benefit businesses with project based learning, being involved in advisory boards, and/or providing job shadowing and/or internship opportunities which can be paid or unpaid,” she said.

Steele added that businesses who sign up for the workshops are not committed to anything "but it can help you learn about the many different ways you can get involved and support the youth of Elko County.”

For those interested and unable to attend in person, Virtual participants can attend via Zoom. Use meeting ID 850 5574 1744 and passcode a79u7k to access the workshop.

