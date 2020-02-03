EFCU accepting scholarship applications for high school seniors

ELKO — Bringing back its scholarship program for its third year, Elko Federal Credit Union will again reward deserving high school graduates with scholarships to help them pursue higher education.

For the 2019–2020 school year, EFCU’s scholarship program is calling for applications from Elko, Spring Creek, Wells, Carlin, Battle Mountain and Lowry High School students seeking to further their education.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elko Federal Credit Union’s independent scholarship program awards six deserving graduates each with $1,000 scholarships, for a total of $6,000 available for college-bound seniors.

The recipients are chosen based on the students’ grade point averages, written essays, letters of recommendation, involvement in extracurricular activities, and more.

Students interested in applying should visit www.elkofcu.org, visit an EFCU branch, or call 775-738-4083 to request an application. Students may submit their applications and supporting documents to their school guidance counselors, to scholarships@elkofcu.org or to the mailing address on the application.

All applications and supporting documents should be submitted by April 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0