ELKO — Elko Federal Credit Union has announced the winners of ten $1,000 scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Elko Federal Credit Union has long been a strong advocate of strengthening the communities it serves, and one way it continues to do that is through its annual scholarship program, designed to help hard working local high school graduates pursue their dreams of higher education,” said the announcement.

Now in its sixth year, EFCU’s independent scholarship program awards $1,000 scholarships to each of ten graduating seniors in its credit union service area. A volunteer selection committee selects recipients based upon the applicants’ grade point averages, involvement in extracurricular activities, written essay responses, letters of recommendation and more.

The EFCU scholarship program winners were Justice Sirotek, Gracie DeHart, and Angel Diaz from Elko High School, Rachel Noelle Kalvelage, Landon Jay Albisu, and Arena McDermott from Spring Creek High School, Jorie Wright and Ruben Eduardo Cobian from Wells High School, Aleksa Jude Ludwig from Carlin High School, and Shaylee Dawn Kraft from Battle Mountain High School.

All of these deserving seniors have plans to attend a two or four year college or institution.

EFCU has announced that the program will continue for the 2023-2024 school year for graduating students of counties within its field of membership.