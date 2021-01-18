EFCU donates $30,000 to local organizations

ELKO -- With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and to help support the community through the season of greatest need, Elko Federal Credit Union stepped up its charitable giving through the month of December, donating a total of $30,000 to local organizations working hard to do good in the community.

To help families in crisis, EFCU presented donations of $6,000 to Harbor House and FISH (Friends In Service Helping) in Elko. EFCU chose Harbor House because of its work assisting those affected by domestic violence, which has surged during the pandemic. FISH provides emergency shelter, food and clothing to those experiencing homelessness and offers refurbished items for sale at reduced prices for needy families.

EFCU also provided $12,000 in donations to support education. The credit union presented a $5,800 donation to Communities in Schools and a $6,200 donation to Head Start. Communities in Schools helps struggling families by providing support from within the schools – and has even moved to providing assistance beyond the classroom, such as holiday meals and clothes to families in need. EFCU donated to Head Start after EFCU employees spent time volunteering for the inspiring organization, which helps young children from low-income families prepare for school success through local programs.