EFCU to celebrate retail center grand opening

ELKO -- In December 2020, Elko Federal Credit Union (EFCU) opened its new retail center and remodeled admin center, featuring new conveniences like a coffee bar, iPad stations, children’s play space, additional parking and much more. The new retail center in Elko serves as a one-stop shop for members to access everything they need in one place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EFCU delayed their grand opening – but now they are ready to celebrate.

The grand opening event will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 9 am until noon in the credit union’s Elko branch parking lot, located at 2397 Mountain City Highway. The community is invited to attend this free event and enjoy food, prizes and giveaways, music, and guided tours of the retail center. Food trucks will be on-site.

“The remodel was designed to enable us to provide our members with greater convenience and service. It’s a project that we put a lot of time and heart into, and we’d love for our community to come out and see the beautiful, expanded space, “ said John Kelly, CEO.

