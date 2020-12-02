EFCU to open newly expanded Elko branch

ELKO – Over the past year, Elko Federal Credit Union has been remodeling and expanding its Elko branch retail center at 2397 Mountain City Highway. The project’s finishing touches are underway and transition into the completed space is planned by Monday, Dec. 7.

To facilitate the transition of workspaces by EFCU staff, the lobby will be closed for the day on Saturday, Dec. 5, but members may utilize the drive-up Remote Teller machines from 9 a.m. to noon to complete transactions.

When it reopens, EFCU’s Elko branch will serve as a one-stop shop with convenient access to all member services in one location, making it easy to get the personal service members need for any solution. The lobby will also feature iPad stations for members to access Online Banking, new teller pods located near the front door for easy access, a children’s play space and a coffee station.

The expansion also features additional parking, including for larger trucks with trailers.

“The remodel was designed to enable us to provide our members with greater convenience and service,” said John Kelly, CEO. “And as we celebrate 60 years of service in our community, the timing of this exciting change couldn’t be any better. It’s a project that we’ve put a lot of time and heart into, and we’re looking forward to serving our members at this bigger, better, beautiful Elko branch starting December 7.”

