EHS band hosts Dinner in the Park

ELKO -- The Elko High School Marching band made their debut for this year on Sept. 2, hosting a fundraiser in the City park.

Band members sold tickets for a tri-tip steak dinner, including a potato, rolls, cookies and a drink.

At 5:30, the Pride of Nevada graced the audience as they marched into position, drums beating in the background. Once in position, Michael Broyles, the director of the band, addressed the audience.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are back!," he began with enthusiasm, "We've had every reason to make excuses based on the things that have happened to us in the last year and a half. The fact that [the band members] are here and putting in this work is tremendous. It's so exciting to see it pay off." Following Broyles' speech, the marching band put on a show-stopping performance, playing old favorites as well as bits and pieces of their upcoming show. For the last song the band played, Broyles invited children from the crowd to come up to the front to conduct with him. He taught the kids how to move their arms, and led them as the band played.

Due to COVID-19, schools shut down all across America, including Elko County, in March of 2020. It's been difficult to work around the virus in order to provide education for students. Now, with the pandemic calming down, schools are back in session.