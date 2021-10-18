 Skip to main content
EHS celebrates homecoming all week
ELKO – Elko High School is gearing up for a week of Homecoming events, with an emphasis on the word “home.”

Students were invited to participate in dress-up days, lunch activities and nighttime events. 

On Monday, students could wear pajamas to school for “Make Yourself at Home” day, chalk the quad and buy pizza for lunch, and attend a drive-in movie starting at 7 p.m. at Adobe Middle School to watch “Hocus Pocus.”

The next day is “Homies,” or dress as twins. Students can also buy lunch from 9 Beans and a Burrito sold on campus and join in a car bash in the quad. The school is also invited to either support the Elko High School Volleyball team as they play at Spring Creek or join a cornhole tournament starting at 6 p.m. in the Old Gym.

Wednesday is “Home Run Day” for students to wear a sports or team jersey. At lunch, there is Silly String/Pie the homecoming queen candidates in the Quad. Students are also invited to play capture the flag starting at 5:30 p.m. in the quad.

On Thursday, everyone can dress like a tourist for “Home Away from Home” day and participate in the Raul Bravo Pep Lunch with face painting, games and music by the EHS band. The bonfire starts at 7 p.m. with the Powderpuff football game after and a moped race during halftime.

The week wraps up on Friday for “No Place like Home,” as students celebrate EHS Spirit Day. A school assembly starts at 12:30 p.m. with the traditional homecoming parade at 2 p.m.

EHS football against Spring Creek High School Spartans is scheduled for Friday with the freshman game at 2 p.m., JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m.

The homecoming dance, A Night Under the Stars, is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m.

All events are subject to change due to Covid-19.

