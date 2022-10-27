EHS Drama breaks into radio broadcasting

ELKO – Eighty-four years ago Orson Welles debuted his theater company's version of H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds” on the radio, leading to mass pandemonium as listeners at home believed the world was coming crashing down under an alien invasion. Now on the anniversary, Oct. 30, 2022 at 6 p.m., Elko High School Drama Club is partnering with Global One Media's Mix 96.7 to air their own “War of the Worlds.”

After building the new performing arts center on campus at EHS, drama and theater teacher Jeanine Hoskins has blossomed a once small group of kids into a group of multifaceted thespians, including actors, technical advisers and prop/set builders.

“Sandy Beeler came in with this idea,” said Hoskins. “I thought it was a great idea and was very excited. I took it to the admin and they supported it, the kids were all very eager to do it.”

As a second year drama teacher for EHS, she was able to bring two groups in to record it. One group is the voice actors and the second, tech students to work on editing and sounds with Sandy.

Many students partaking in “War of the Worlds” are simultaneously working on the fall production of “Suess Odyssey” opening in November, meaning that they doubled up on all their parts and were working on both projects' characters at one time.

“There wasn’t really any challenge splitting time between both shows, with the radio we have a script to read from, which helps,” explained Freshman Ebin Price.

EHS junior Justice Passmore, a second year theater student, said “I wanted to strengthen my creativity and artistic ability, so this was a great opportunity outside of being on stage.”

Many students welcomed the challenge and worked through the challenges of not having anything but their voice to rely on for their performances.

“I like the radio because if I mess up, we can edit and people can’t see my face if I react to messing up. You don’t have quite the pressure a live audience gives,” Junior Ecko Atkins said of doing her first radio show.

Mix 96.7 was happy to partner with EHS for the program after it was pitched by the station’s local radio personality.

“I’m a theater lover at heart, so I jumped on the opportunity,” Beeler said. “I explained to them that radio is theater of the mind and we needed to tell the story with nothing but our voices. They took direction and came back with character voices and ideas.

“I sincerely love working with the students. They are a talented group and I can’t wait for everyone to tune in and listen to all the hard work come to life.

So whether you want to shut off the TV for the night and turn on the radio or stream it online at www.mix967fm.com, you will surely enjoy this classic tale retold by Elko’s own theater department.