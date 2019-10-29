EHS fall carnival

ELKO – Chilly and blustery fall weather didn’t keep families from attending the first Elko High School fall carnival Saturday.
“I’m so happy our community came to this,” said Karissa Sena, Key Club vice president who was helping to carve pumpkins for children.
“Turnout has been really good,” said Azucena Gonzalez, Key Club president. “It’s the first year of doing our fall carnival and it’s all new.”
The event included a bounce house, henna tattoo and face painting booths along with doughnut on a string contests. Cotton candy and hot dog and hamburger meals were also sold. The fundraiser was hosted by FFA, the Key Club and National Honor Society members.
