You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

EHS fall carnival

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
{{featured_button_text}}
Azucena Gonzalez

Senior Azucena Gonzalez, Key Club president, helps Dimitri Korcevski remove the seeds from his pumpkin at the Elko High School fall carnival Oct. 26. 

 Toni Milano

ELKO – Chilly and blustery fall weather didn’t keep families from attending the first Elko High School fall carnival Saturday.

“I’m so happy our community came to this,” said Karissa Sena, Key Club vice president who was helping to carve pumpkins for children.

Elko High School fall carnival

A poster for the EHS fall carnival welcomed attendees Oct. 26 to the event hosted by three clubs on campus. 

“Turnout has been really good,” said Azucena Gonzalez, Key Club president. “It’s the first year of doing our fall carnival and it’s all new.”

Bounce house

A Winne the Pooh-themed bounce house gave children a place to play at the EHS fall carnival Saturday. 

The event included a bounce house, henna tattoo and face painting booths along with doughnut on a string contests. Cotton candy and hot dog and hamburger meals were also sold. The fundraiser was hosted by FFA, the Key Club and National Honor Society members.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News