EHS Groom Room announces pet photos with Easter Bunny

ELKO – Elko High School’s Groom Room announces pet photos with the Easter Bunny on March 26.

Each digital photo is $10 with the proceeds going to Northern Nevada Moses Project that helps children and families in need, focusing on children in foster care and all foster situations.

The event starts at noon and runs until 5 p.m. March 26 at the Elko High School Old Gym.

This is the second pet photo event offered by the Groom Room. In December, EHS students hosted Pet Photos with Santa Claus.

The Groom Room is a senior-year class in the EHS agriculture and CTE department. Students offer basic grooming services for dogs of any size, including bath, brush, nails, teeth and ears. Animals needing additional care or haircuts are referred to a licensed groomer or veterinarian.

The cost is free, but donations are accepted.

Appointments can be book appointments via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or by emailing ehsgroomroom@gmail.com.

