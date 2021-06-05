EHS Key Club gives back to the community amid pandemic

To show appreciation to firefighters, they wrote letters and delivered them the same day as the EHS Student Council brought doughnuts to the fire station.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Focusing on serving others reaped various rewards for the club members, many of whom are graduating from EHS this year.

One of the lessons learned was perseverance in times of uncertainty, according to Konakis. He recalled feeling “bored and upset” when the school closed in March of 2020. But his spirits improved when hybrid instruction brought students back to school and Key Club officers could meet again.

“Just being able to see some of the officers and think about ways we can help other people who are going through the same thing or worse,” he said, “it was good to have that to hold on to after not being able to do anything for so long.”

For him, the main takeaway from the school year “is that you can persevere through everything and do better than you’ve done before,” Konakis said. “You need to take advantage of those opportunities given to you hand help others.”