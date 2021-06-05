EHS Key Club gives back to the community amid pandemic

ELKO – Elko High School’s Key Club topped off a busy year with a donation of custom-made welcome mats to Elko’s law enforcement.
Elko County Sherriff’s office and the Elko Police Department received 110 hand-painted straw doormats with a blue line and badge reading “Welcome Home” and “Come Home Safe” on May 14.
From inception to completion, the project took about three months, according to Key Club secretary Kaden Konakis. After school, club members made templates and spray-painted each mat in two colors.
Giving something to law enforcement was Konakis’s idea. “It’s been a tough year for everyone, obviously. The police still have to do their job, so I wanted to show appreciation for everything they did.”
Club adviser and EHS math teacher Nicole Moreno paired Konakis’ concept with the straw mats based on an idea from a Cricut group on social media. “I craft a lot and saw people post it on my group,” she said.
Delivering the mats to the sheriff’s office and police station concluded the Key Club’s nine months of community service projects required by Moreno each year.
Starting in September, Key Club members and officers completed one service activity each month. They delivered flowers and inspirational messages for suicide awareness, bought Christmas presents for Highland Village residents, painted windows at Highland Manor, decorated trees for the Festival of Trees and gave scented candles to teachers.
To show appreciation to firefighters, they wrote letters and delivered them the same day as the EHS Student Council brought doughnuts to the fire station.
Focusing on serving others reaped various rewards for the club members, many of whom are graduating from EHS this year.
One of the lessons learned was perseverance in times of uncertainty, according to Konakis. He recalled feeling “bored and upset” when the school closed in March of 2020. But his spirits improved when hybrid instruction brought students back to school and Key Club officers could meet again.
“Just being able to see some of the officers and think about ways we can help other people who are going through the same thing or worse,” he said, “it was good to have that to hold on to after not being able to do anything for so long.”
For him, the main takeaway from the school year “is that you can persevere through everything and do better than you’ve done before,” Konakis said. “You need to take advantage of those opportunities given to you hand help others.”
Key Club president and senior Jenifer Hurtado saw members exceed club goals during the school year. One student even worked two jobs and managed to fulfill all of her required hours, she said, adding that she believes future Key Club members can accomplish much more without virus restrictions hindering them.
If students return to in-person instruction in the fall, “I feel they should do a lot more projects and help the community instead of just doing one service project and one fundraiser,” Hurtado said. “They can do a lot more activities to take advantage of that opportunity because this year was not easy at all, but the fact that we were able to do that much, they can do a lot more without a pandemic going around.”
Moreno attributed the increased hours to virtual classes when students could devote more time to the club. She said out of 50 Key Club members, 10 returned who were “serious about what they were doing, on top of things and coming up with ideas because they were online and they got together and made it work.”
“This year, the group was exceptional,” Moreno added. “They were the kind of kids who were proactive and that doesn’t happen very often.”
The Key Club gives all EHS students an opportunity “to find their place as long as they like helping others and have a kind heart, which could be anyone,” Moreno said. ”It’s not a club that’s stereotypical of a certain kind of teenager.”