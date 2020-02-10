EHS senior headed to Poetry Out Loud finals

ELKO – An Elko High School senior is heading to Reno for the Poetry Out Loud state finals.
Chilz Negrete took first place in the district Poetry Out Loud competition Feb. 6, which included 14 participants from Elko, Owyhee, Spring Creek and Wells high schools.
EHS junior Ava Nielson placed second, and EHS senior Kinyon Moore took third.
The state competition will be March 14 at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno.
The first-place winner from state receives $200 and an all-expense-paid trip with an adult chaperone to represent Nevada at nationals in April in Washington, D.C.
The district competition took place a week after the 36th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, which offers aspiring youth poets the opportunity to attend a workshop hosted by cowboy poets and NCPG performers Joel Nelson and Randy Reiman.
“They are incredibly generous with their time and talents,” said Meggan Voth, an EHS English teacher. “Several Elko and Spring Creek students did take advantage of performing at the open mic night.”
EHS English teacher Kelly Moon serves as the district coordinator for Poetry Out Loud, which is made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.
The tournament uses a pyramid structure, starting at the classroom level and advancing to school-wide contests, followed by regional and state competitions. Poetry Out Loud is a national competition that allows students to gain public speaking skills, build self-confidence, learn about their literary heritage, and enhance their understanding of poetry. It encourages the nation’s youth to learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation.
A total of $50,000 in awards and school stipends are presented annually at the national finals.