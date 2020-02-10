EHS senior headed to Poetry Out Loud finals

ELKO – An Elko High School senior is heading to Reno for the Poetry Out Loud state finals.

Chilz Negrete took first place in the district Poetry Out Loud competition Feb. 6, which included 14 participants from Elko, Owyhee, Spring Creek and Wells high schools.

EHS junior Ava Nielson placed second, and EHS senior Kinyon Moore took third.

The state competition will be March 14 at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno.

The first-place winner from state receives $200 and an all-expense-paid trip with an adult chaperone to represent Nevada at nationals in April in Washington, D.C.

The district competition took place a week after the 36th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, which offers aspiring youth poets the opportunity to attend a workshop hosted by cowboy poets and NCPG performers Joel Nelson and Randy Reiman.

“They are incredibly generous with their time and talents,” said Meggan Voth, an EHS English teacher. “Several Elko and Spring Creek students did take advantage of performing at the open mic night.”