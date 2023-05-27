Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELKO – Graduating Elko High School senior Lucy Salyer plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, where she is one of a limited number of students chosen for a special school on campus that specializes in computer programming and leadership.

“It’s an elite program. It’s been my dream school for three years,” she said. “It’s like a school within the university. We have our own dorm because they really emphasize community and bonding.”

Salyer, second in her graduating class of 279 students, has been accepted to the Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management named after the retired chief executive officer of the Bill and Melinda Gates Founding and earlier president of Microsoft’s Business Division.

“I’m super excited,” she said in an interview.

Those attending Raikes School will be living and studying in the Kauffman Academic Residential Center, where most of the professors have their offices and most of the classes are held. Students who have a specific major will also go to classes outside the center, such as the engineering school.

“They say you can major in anything, but the school draws specific students in business and computers,” said Salyer, whose major is software engineering. “The emphasis is on making leaders, and they have a 100% job placement rate.”

She said Raikes School also promises students interesting internships each summer that pay a minimum of $30 an hour.

Salyer, 18, said she won’t need to take basic classes expected of freshmen because she has finished most of those credits – 24 so far – through Great Basin College and advancement placement, and those extra classes are why she has a 5.2 grade point average, when a 4.0 means all A’s.

She has already coded two different apps that “work on my phone and my parents’ phones,” although she said she “thought about selling them but haven’t had much time this year.” One app was created as a research project and the other was through Future Business Leaders of America.

“I know four coding languages,” said Salyer, who said mathematics is a big part of the knowledge needed for computer programming, and she is just completing a class in calculus.

At Raikes, she will be coding in the first semester.

Her goal after finishing her studies is to get a job at a “big place like Microsoft or Google or the military. I want to be a computer programmer in a large company.”

An estimated 250 students applied to the Raikes School, and roughly 150 students were called to Lincoln, Nebraska, for interviews. Salyer was one of approximately 40 students accepted after the interviews. She received a major scholarship from the university and a secondary scholarship from Raikes School.

The incoming students become a cohort that lives in the same place and takes many of the same classes.

“I will be in Cohort 2023. We’re all in the same boat kind of thing,” Salyer said, and she later provided an update from the school that her cohort will have 40 students, 26 from Nebraska and 14 from out of state.

The Jeffrey S. Raikes School features a design studio in the final two years to help students complete real software and business projects and develop technical, project management, analytical and leadership skills, according to literature on the school, and there will be guest speakers and career and research fairs.

As an example of what happens at the school, the sports network of videos and data, Hudl, was founded by David Graff, Brian Kaiser and John Wirtz when the three were students at the Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management.

“As a graduate assistant working with the Nebraska football team, David saw first-hand how paper-heavy and time-intensive it was to distribute playbooks and game films. He teamed up with his neighbors across the hall – John and Brian – to create the first version of Hudl,” the company’s website states.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln dedicated the Raikes School in 2008, but the program was created in 2001 under a previous name, the J.D. Edwards Honors Program in Computer Science and Management. The university states that Raikes School students are selected from the nation’s top high school graduates.

“My dad discovered the Raikes School when he was looking at colleges for my sister in 2020. He thought it sounded like something I would be interested in,” Salyer said.

Her parents are Robert and Gracie Salyer, and she has an older brother and sister.

“We’re extremely proud of her,” said Robert Salyer, who said the Raikes School “really encourages creative thinking.”

Not all of Lucy Salyer’s time will be spent at the Raikes School, however. She said she is a big fan of the University of Nebraska’s women’s volleyball team and plans to attend games, and students also live across the street from the university’s student center.

She was born and raised in Elko, and she currently has a paying internship with Stanfill Consulting LLC in Elko, a company that offers payroll, bookkeeping, marketing, social media management, and information technology services.

During her high school years, Lucy Salyer has received honors and awards, including Elko High School academic letters all four years, and first place in ninth grade and first place in 11th grade at the Nevada State Future Business Leaders of America competition for her mobile app development. She was an FBLA national qualifier in Chicago, and was an Elko Daily Free Press Student of the Week Dec. 13, 2022.

She received Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Academic State Champions 3A Volleyball recognition, the Nevada Volleyball All-State Academic Award 10th through 12th grades, and an EHS volleyball varsity letter 10th through 12th grades, according to her resume.

Salyer has also been involved with the National Honor Society De Laureola Chapter in her junior and senior years and is the current president of the Mu Alpha Theta Chapter, a math honor society, after serving as vice president her junior year.