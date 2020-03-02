EHS student advances to next level in Rotary speech contest
0 comments
top story

EHS student advances to next level in Rotary speech contest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rotary Club of Elko Speech Contest

The Rotary Club of Elko presented its annual student speech contest on Feb. 19. From left, Elko High School student Raeshel Miller, Rotary speech contest chair Chuck Briggs, and EHS student Zaachila Barajas.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – The Rotary Club of Elko is sending an Elko High School student onto the next round in the club’s annual student speech contest.

Zaachila Barajas and Raeshel Miller from EHS were the contestants in the annual competition on Feb. 19.

The contest’s theme was “Making Connections as We Create Lasting Change.”

Barajas took first place, receiving a $100 scholarship and advancing to the area competition on March 25.

As runner-up, Miller received $75. The winners of the area competition will advance to the Rotary District 5190 contest April 25 in Reno.

The speech contest is chaired by Rotarian Chuck Briggs.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
City Council approves dog park
Local

City Council approves dog park

ELKO – In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, members of the Elko City Council approved a request to convert Fifth Street Park into an off-leash d…

Kohl’s to open March 22
Local

Kohl’s to open March 22

ELKO – A big, bold sign has been installed on the front of the new Kohl’s store. Another, smaller sign is posted on the glass front doors anno…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News