EHS student advances to next level in Rotary speech contest

ELKO – The Rotary Club of Elko is sending an Elko High School student onto the next round in the club’s annual student speech contest.

Zaachila Barajas and Raeshel Miller from EHS were the contestants in the annual competition on Feb. 19.

The contest’s theme was “Making Connections as We Create Lasting Change.”

Barajas took first place, receiving a $100 scholarship and advancing to the area competition on March 25.

As runner-up, Miller received $75. The winners of the area competition will advance to the Rotary District 5190 contest April 25 in Reno.

The speech contest is chaired by Rotarian Chuck Briggs.

