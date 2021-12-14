EHS students thank community for Santa photo event

ELKO – Elko High School’s Groom Room thanked the community for their support of the first annual Pet Photos with Santa event.

“The students of the Elko High School Groom Room would like to thank everyone who supported the Pet Photos with Santa event on Dec. 4,” said adviser and CTE teacher Heather Steel. “They met and exceeded the goal that they had set for the event.

The students were able to purchase gifts for several students on the EHS Student Council Giving Tree, and supply approximately $200 in food items to Communities in Schools, Steel continued.

“We would like to say thank you to everyone that came and supported our event and donated to our cause,” said senior Monse Orozco. “This event was important to me, because at one point, I was a student in need at Christmas, so I know how it feels to receive these gifts.”

The students would especially like to thank Santa who took time out of his overwhelmingly busy schedule to spend time supporting the cause, including hearing the wishes of dogs, cats, ferrets, guinea pigs, and some children who attended, Steel added.

Steel praised her students for their enthusiasm and their thoughtfulness to others less fortunate.

“The event was a lot of fun, we had a lot of laughs, enjoyed meeting so many special animals. For me, it was special, because my students worked so hard and gave up their weekend to give back to the kids in our community,” Steel said.

“These kids have been through a lot in the past couple of years, and to see them plan and execute an event like this should make their families and community very proud of them,” she continued. “Even this morning, the students were having a discussion on how to make next year’s event bigger and better.”

The students also wanted to express their gratitude and thank “all those that came out and supported them during the event, and those who were unable to attend, but still made generous donations,” Steel said.

