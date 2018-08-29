ELKO — The Elko High School Hall of Fame Class of 2018 will be inducted on at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at a ceremony at the old gym.
Four athletes and two contributors will be honored for their contributions to Elko High School.
Athletes
Richard Armuth
Richard Armuth, affectionately know as “Moose,” graduated from Elko High School in 1959. He excelled in sports but was also active in other aspects of school life. He played football for four years. He was named to the all-state team two years and was the Lineman of the Year as a senior, recognizing him as the best lineman in northern Nevada. He was on the track team for four years as well. Moose was a member of Block E, an organization exclusively for those who had received a varsity letter.
His junior year, Moose attended Boys State. He was then elected senior class president. As a class president, he was in student council. Additionally, he was a member of the Language Club for four years. As a participant in school drama productions, he qualified to become a member of Thespians, a national drama organization.
Moose carried his love for football to the University of Nevada and walked on the Wolf Pack team. Although his college football career lasted only a year, he graduated in 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in industrial management. The degree enabled him to return to Elko and run the family business, Home Bakery, upon his father’s retirement.
As well-known as Moose was as an athlete, he might have been even more well-known for his cakes. He made and decorated cakes for weddings, birthdays and other special occasions in Elko.
Moose was a member of the local Elks Club as well as The Knights of Columbus.
Throughout his life, Moose cited his experiences in athletics as life-changing. In addition to making lifelong friends, he felt that the attributes he learned as an athlete helped him throughout adulthood.
He passed away in June 2006. He is survived by his wife, Diane, and his son, Shane, as well as a large extended family. His brother, Chuck, is also an EHS Hall of Fame member.
John Carpenter
John “Jet” Carpenter graduated from Elko High School in 1972. He was the epitome of a student athlete, excelling in the classroom, in athletic venues as well as other school activities. Jet lettered four years in football and three years in basketball and track and field.
He was named as first-team Nevada All-State in football in 1971 and 1972.
Jet also was very active in the FFA program, in which he was the Star Agri-Businessman in 1972 and a delegate in speech to the National FFA Convention in 1971.
Other activities that he was involved in were student council and Boys State. He received the prestigious honor of being named the “Outstanding Boy” by his class in 1972.
Jet went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree from Utah State University and a master’s degree in agricultural economics from Oregon State University.
He worked at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange for two years and then, along with his wife, started his own business, Silver Creek Computers.
Jet and his wife, Tina, have been married 34 years and have five very successful children.
They currently reside in Boise, Idaho.
Anita (Anacabe) Franzoia
Anita also graduated in 1972. She could be considered a pioneer in girl’s and women’s sports because she graduated just prior to Title IV.
At age 4, her brother made her a tennis racket that would fit her size and her desire to play the game.
As a fifth-grader, she was on a bowling team.
When she got into high school, she was active in GAA (Girl’s Athletic Association). In those days, that was the only means of athletics for girls.
She received a school letter as she participated in volleyball, basketball, and track as well as many other sports within the organization.
Anita was very active as a student at EHS.
She was a Spanish Club officer and a state officer in FHA and a Girls State alternate.
She was in band all four years, including Pep Band. She was a member of the state championship band and the band that inaugurated Centennial Gymnasium.
After high school, Anita attended Boise State University and graduated with a degree in business education and Spanish. While there, she lettered in bowling. She also studied abroad, traveling to the Basque country. When she returned to Boise, she was offered the first women’s tennis scholarship at the school.
She returned to Elko to run the family business but kept close ties with EHS. She was a substitute teacher and an assistant coach with the volleyball program. Along with coaching responsibilities, she drove the bus. In addition to all of that, Anita also was a member of the NENOA and refereed basketball and volleyball.
Anita is a pillar in the community. She is a proud Rotarian, having served as president and assistant governor. As an active member of the Elko Basque Club, she has served in various capacities and has always been involved in Basque dancing.
She is also a member of the Northern Nevada Women’s Golf Association and served as president. She remains, to this day, a competitor, an organizer and a leader.
Anita is married to Mike Franzoia and they have four children, who all graduated from Elko High School.
Gary Peterson
Gary graduated from Elko High School in 1974. He was a three-sport athlete, not just as a participant, but as one of the best to wear maroon and white.
At one time, he held the record for most yards rushing in one football season.
As a wrestler, Gary was a two-time state champion. In track and field, he held the discus record at 134-feet-10-inches for several years.
After 44 years, Gary is still in the football record book.
He is in the top-10 in career scoring (27 touchdowns), season scoring (18 touchdowns in 1973) and season rushing (1,133 yards in 1973).
His 1972 team remains in the record book for yards allowed, and the 1973 team is in the top-10 for single-game offense with 621 yards. His final two years of high school, the Indians went 15-3.
After graduation, Gary went to the University of Utah on a full scholarship to play football. An injury ended his football career, so he returned to Elko and worked for UPS.
In 1977, at age 21, Gary was killed in a plane crash, along with his father and a friend.
Gary was taken too soon, but his legacy at Elko High School remains. He will be long remembered as one of the best athletes produced by Elko High School.
He will join his brother, Ross, in the EHS Hall of Fame.
Contributors
Anita (Palacio) Guerricabetia
Anita graduated in 1985. She was a member of National Honor Society and attended Girls State. Additionally, she was the business manager for the yearbook and a member of student council.
She will be the first person inducted into the Hall of Fame that was exclusively a team manager. She was team manager for volleyball four years, girls basketball four years, track for three years and softball her senior year.
Anita took the position of team manager to a new level and set the bar high for those who were to follow. She introduced computer record keeping and statistics to coaches who only knew paper and pencil methods. She became proficient in keeping scorebooks, as well as stats. Her skill in organizing and coordinating events was unsurpassed. Any coach working at that time would attest that Anita was the backbone of the team.
She had a keen interest in business while a student at Elko High School and that led her to a degree at Boise State University in marketing and finance. Upon arriving at BSU, she immediately sought out the leaders in the athletic department to continue with the skills she used in high school. She was the team manager for several BSU programs.
After graduation from college, she worked at Micron in Boise, Idaho, for a time, but it didn’t take long for her to get back to the field that she loves, athletics.
In 1990, she became the director of promotions for the athletic department at Boise State. In 1997, she moved to the ticket office as assistant athletic director, in charge of ticket operations. Just recently, she was named as the executive director of Bronco Athletic Association.
Anita is a member of several organizations related to her profession and has been honored several times, both by the university as well as those organizations.
Elkoans have long taken advantage of Anita’s position at the ticket office whenever the NCAA basketball tournament or concerts came to town. Additionally, she has provided employment to several college students attending BSU from Elko.
Anita and her husband, Al, recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in Switzerland. They have twins, Beni and Amaia, who will be juniors at Mountain View High School, in Meridian, Idaho.
Terry Hritz
From the time Terry arrived in Elko in 1995, he was destined to have an impact on the community, as well as Elko High School.
Although his purpose in moving to Elko was to explore the possibilities of opening a family business, he soon found himself using his talents in broadcasting. He attended UNR in the field and had worked in the profession with Reno radio stations.
From 1995 until 2011, Terry was the play-by-play announcer for Elko High School sports. To hone his skills in broadcasting play-by-play, Terry worked every game he could get his hands on from slow-pitch coed softball to little league baseball. He sold his boss on the idea of covering games of all types from West Wendover to Smith Valley.
In 2011, he left Elko Broadcasting and went to work for KENV TV.
He took a floundering TV station to a functioning, professional business. Of course, he brought with him the coverage of Elko High School sports.
Games and interviews were now on TV.
His knowledge of electronics and radio equipment, or maybe it was his willingness to hack everything, made him invaluable on away trips since the equipment seldom worked the way it was supposed to at the away schools.
He could always “rig” something up to get the game back to Elko.
Terry is a salesman in every sense of the word. Few involved could forget the two playoff football games in Reno that the football team, parents, boosters and supporters were able to fly to in the Red Lion plane because of Terry’s efforts.
Although Terry supported every sport at EHS, he also supported other activities as well. He was key club adviser for several years. Additionally, he was the adviser to War Whoops, bringing innovative ideas for the long-standing, student-run radio program.
Terry involved himself in every facet of community life. He was on the Elko Little League board and also helped coach a team. He served as president of Elko Kiwanis Club and Lions Club. Few people in Elko did not know Terry Hritz.
He now lives in Lehi, Utah, and works for Bonneville Distribution as director in charge of marketing and distribution of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s music and Spoken Word broadcast. With the position, he travels the world.
Terry is married to Raegan Reese and they have three children – Makenna, Allie and Matthew.
