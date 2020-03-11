Eight Realtors honored in Sterling Society

ELKO -- Eight Realtors with Coldwell Banker Excel have been honored as members of Coldwell Banker Corp.’s International Sterling Society for 2019.

This distinguished membership was awarded to the top 15% of the 94,000 sales associates worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system. Local recipients are Carol Buckner, Joyce Molohon, Veronica Eldridge, Jaren Vanessa Johnston, Sandra Avila, Kathleen Algerio, Janell Silva and Brenda Claiborne

Coldwell Banker Excel, located at 700 Idaho St. in Elko and 114 Tonka Lane in Spring Creek, can be reached at 738-4078 and 738-9866 and can be viewed on the web at www.CBElko.com. Coldwell Banker Excel has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker System for 28 years.