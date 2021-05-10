Eight-year-old donates birthday money to feed animals

ELKO – Eurijah Lortie recently turned 8 years old. He loves all animals and decided to spend some of his birthday money helping the dogs and cats at the Elko Animal Shelter.

“He used the money his father and I gave him to buy food for the animals,” said mother Billy Lortie.

Lortie said her son has always tried to help animals, especially strays, and that she is proud of him for being kind to others and realizing that “giving” is often better than “receiving.”

“When I get older I am going to take in all the dogs, Eurijah told his mother.

According to shelter manager Karen Walther, Eurijah came up with the plan to purchase food completely on his own.

