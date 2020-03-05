You are the owner of this article.
El Capitan opens this weekend
top story

El Capitan opens this weekend

ELKO -- Elko will have a new eatery this weekend. El Capitan, a Mexican seafood and American food restaurant, opens its doors for a soft opening March 7.

“I wanted to offer something different,” said owner Alex Perez.

Perez has worked in the restaurant industry in Elko for many years, including Mattie’s and the Red Lion.

“It’s going to be a family business,” he said while his wife, Martha, and other family members were busy setting up the bar, decorations and cash register area.

Perez bought the building in the 200 block of Silver Street in 2011 and has rented it to a number of other restaurant owners. Now, ready to strike out on his own, he is bringing something brand new to Elko.

We don’t really have a seafood restaurant here, Perez said.

The menu focuses on various types of seafood but also includes steaks, pastas and other entrees.

In keeping with the seafood theme, Perez recently refurbished the interior and decked it out in bright colors. Customers will walk in to find a cheerful and welcoming environment.

Perez talked about the ceviche (mixed fish) he plans to serve cooked and drenched in lime juice. Ceviche can be prepared with a variety of different fish. He wouldn’t reveal all his secrets, but he did say his is made with salmon and “other” ingredients.

“It’s one of my specialties,” Perez said.

While Perez likened some of his dishes to those served at Red Lobster, many items will have more of a Mexican flare.

The restaurant will also serve a fish burrito comes with tilapia, lettuce and sour cream.

“I think it’s really good,” Martha said.

The restaurant's hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

