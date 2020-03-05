El Capitan opens this weekend

ELKO -- Elko will have a new eatery this weekend. El Capitan, a Mexican seafood and American food restaurant, opens its doors for a soft opening March 7.

“I wanted to offer something different,” said owner Alex Perez.

Perez has worked in the restaurant industry in Elko for many years, including Mattie’s and the Red Lion.

“It’s going to be a family business,” he said while his wife, Martha, and other family members were busy setting up the bar, decorations and cash register area.

Perez bought the building in the 200 block of Silver Street in 2011 and has rented it to a number of other restaurant owners. Now, ready to strike out on his own, he is bringing something brand new to Elko.

We don’t really have a seafood restaurant here, Perez said.

The menu focuses on various types of seafood but also includes steaks, pastas and other entrees.

