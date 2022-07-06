Eldridge climbs to 5th in world standings

ELKO — Following the Reno Rodeo, Elko native and eight-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Dakota Eldridge — a two-time WNFR average champion (2015, 2017) — slipped to 17th in the world standings.

With his quest for nine WNFR appearances challenged, Eldridge buckled down and threw steers fast and with authority during the Fourth of July run — a time also known as Cowboy Christmas for the PRCA competitors.

Thankfully, Christmas came early this year for the “Badger.”

Eldridge pocketed “around $18,000” and has climbed back to fifth in the PRCA steer wrestling world standings with $51,140 in earnings for the 2022 season.

He placed second in the St. Paul (Oregon) Rodeo with a time of 8.4 seconds on two runs for a $5,443 payday and earned a $1,451 check for a fifth-place tie in the first round on a 4.3-second run.

Eldridge split second and third with a 4-flat at the Livingston (Montana) Roundup Rodeo for $3,800 and tied for fourth and fifth at the Cody (Wyoming) Stampede and collected another $4,327.

In the second round of the Greeley (Colorado) Stampede, he rounded out the checks in the second round — tying for fifth six ways — earning $1,157 with a 4.1-second effort.

He rode Clayton Hass’ horse “Benz” at the majority of the rodeos but picked up the largest bulk of his money on “Frost,” a 15-year-old red roan he bought out of Manitoba, Canada.

“It’s so hard to get off Benz, but I was looking for horses and saw some videos of this one (Frost). I tried to buy Brian Anderson’s horse, but he didn’t want to sell him,” Eldridge said. “Justin Miller made the Canadian finals on him last year, but he didn’t own him. I bought him in March, and he’s getting better and better. But, I still ride Clayton’s horse as much as I can.”

Eldridge has not competed in the Stampede many times, often winding up in a scheduling conflict with the Calgary Stampede — a huge-paying rodeo.

But, he too has taken notice the increase in added money and the NFR Playoff Series status of the 2022 Silver State Stampede — running his steer in the 9 a.m. Thursday slack.

“The Silver State Stampede rodeo committee and all the local sponsors really stepped it up. They added $10,000 in each event, which is big,” he said. “I can’t thank you guys enough. It’s going to be a great rodeo. I have to take off after tomorrow (Thursday) morning, so I won’t be around for the rest of the weekend but be sure to have a beer for me at the Cowboy Bar and have a great weekend.”