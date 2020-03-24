Election officials plan mail-only primary election, no in-person voting amid coronavirus fears

Nevada election officials are planning to effectively cancel in-person voting and move the state’s primary election on June 9 to mail ballots only in the wake of the coronavirus crisis gripping the nation, two knowledgeable sources confirmed.

An official announcement is expected today.

It’s the latest activity facing a logistical change as officials try to prevent the spread of the upper-respiratory disease. Questions have surfaced regarding the safety of in-person voting, a process that can trigger lines of people and multiple surface touch points as voters make their selections.

A recent legislative change allows any voter to request a ballot by mail, but must make the request by no later than the 14th calendar day preceding the election — May 26 for this election cycle. Delivery of mail ballots begins no later than 20 days before Election Day.

Although several other states including Oregon and California have widely adopted a mail-based voting system, most Nevada voters prefer casting ballots in person. In the 2018 general election, only about 9 percent of ballots were cast through the mail or absentee.

The state’s two-week candidate filing period ended March 13, setting up congressional, legislative and down-ballot races in the 2020 election cycle.

At least seven states scheduled to vote in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary — Georgia, Connecticut, Indiana, Ohio, Rhode Island, Louisiana and Kentucky — have delayed their elections by several months to avoid public health risks posed by the virus that could be exacerbated by a large number of voters heading to the polls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0