Electric scooter rentals coming to Elko

ELKO – Electric scooters may be buzzing around Elko in a month or two, after the Elko City Council approved an 18-month trial agreement with Bird Rides Inc. to operate in the city.
Potential riders could use their smart phones to sign into an app, provide payment information, listen to a tutorial and cruise to their destination, and then leave the scooter there for the next rider once the company has a local fleet manager hired, Mike Butler of Bird Rides said.
Bird would own the scooters, but the operation would be handled by someone who lives in Elko and can deploy the scooters, service them and charge them, he said. “They can run the business better than we could.”
Riders follow the rules for bicyclists. The scooters cost $1 to unlock and about 30 cents per minute to use and “there are a ton of discount prices,” such as for veterans and senior citizens, Butler said. The average ride costs $5 to $6.
He said the scooters are an eco-friendly mode of transportation used by 250 cities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and South America, and most of the operations are in cities like Elko rather than just large cities.
The company’s plan calls for up to 75 to 100 scooters in Elko with staging areas in the downtown corridor, city parks and the Great Basin College campus.
Bird’s proposal is “relatively simple,” involving a memorandum of understanding but no investment from the city — “just permission to operate,” Butler said.
“We’ve had quite a few different companies approach us,” City Planner Cathy Laughlin told the Elko City Council, but she said Bird Rides was the only one to push for a meeting with the council.
Mayor Reece Keener said his main concern is public safety because drivers in Elko are not used to seeing bicyclists and scooters. He wondered if reflective vests should be required.
Butler said the scooters are “street legal,” with brake and turning lights.
“I am a big fan of them,” said Councilman Chip Stone, who said he has ridden on electric scooters many times in places such as Nashville, Tennessee, and Orem, Utah. He sees them as recreational as well as transportation.
“If I can ride these safely, anyone could,” Stone said, but he added that it was critical to have a local fleet manager so the scooters do not end up in the river or at a homeless camp. “I love them and have had nothing but a big success with them. You can pull up the app and find the closest scooter.”
Councilwoman Mandy Simons said she liked the idea of an 18-month trial period, and she thought the scooters “would be an interesting and progressive addition to our city.”
Councilman Clair Morris said the company has the responsibility to “make this thing go.” Butler said there is little liability risk for the city. He said an example might be if the city received 500 reports of a dangerous pothole and did nothing, and a scooter rider fell because of the pothole.
Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten said the department does not oppose the scooters, “if the public can use them in a responsible manner,” but the city does not have bike lanes like some cities have established.
He also said he would work with city staff on establishing no-go zones.
Butler said that if the city sets up areas where the electric scooters cannot go, then a scooter would slowly lose power so it could not go into that area. Clutter concerns also can be addressed, and he said Bird offers rewards for users who park correctly.
The council motion was to approve the scooter concept and authorize staff and City Attorney David Stanton to prepare the 18-month agreement.
Laughlin reached out to communities where Bird Scooters are in use, including Hermiston, Ore., where officials wrote that there had been a few code enforcement complaints initially about the scooters being left on sidewalks, but that later improved. There also were concerns about riders leaving skid marks on the sidewalks.
The response from Mason City, Iowa, was that the Bird Scooters have been popular since they were introduced at the end of May, and the most common issue is riders leaving the scooters on private property. However, the local Bird representative does a good job of picking them up and placing them where people are more likely to look for them, according to the response.
“My biggest complaint is the cost of the ride. When researching the company, we found that in the larger cities, rides cost a flat fee of $1 and then 15 cents per minute,” wrote Steven Van Steenhuyse, director of Mason City’s development services, who reported the cost in Mason City is $1 plus 29 cents per minute.
“That comes out to $18.40 for an hour, which I feel is rather expensive. It’s hard to predict, when the novelty of the scooters wears off, if people will want to pay that much to enjoy them,” he said.
From Great Bend, Kan., also listed by Bird as a comparable city, the community coordinator, Christina Hayes, wrote that the city loves the scooters, although she had a few warnings, such as making sure they are not allowed on tennis courts, walking paths or basketball courts because of the tire markings.
She also urged Elko to help educate the public on safety of use, such as with media posts, and to let the public know it is OK if the scooters end up in front of a house, which is one of the purposes of the scooters – to get people where they need to go. In addition, she said cities should not take on maintenance.