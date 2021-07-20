Electric scooter rentals coming to Elko

The response from Mason City, Iowa, was that the Bird Scooters have been popular since they were introduced at the end of May, and the most common issue is riders leaving the scooters on private property. However, the local Bird representative does a good job of picking them up and placing them where people are more likely to look for them, according to the response.

“My biggest complaint is the cost of the ride. When researching the company, we found that in the larger cities, rides cost a flat fee of $1 and then 15 cents per minute,” wrote Steven Van Steenhuyse, director of Mason City’s development services, who reported the cost in Mason City is $1 plus 29 cents per minute.

“That comes out to $18.40 for an hour, which I feel is rather expensive. It’s hard to predict, when the novelty of the scooters wears off, if people will want to pay that much to enjoy them,” he said.

From Great Bend, Kan., also listed by Bird as a comparable city, the community coordinator, Christina Hayes, wrote that the city loves the scooters, although she had a few warnings, such as making sure they are not allowed on tennis courts, walking paths or basketball courts because of the tire markings.

She also urged Elko to help educate the public on safety of use, such as with media posts, and to let the public know it is OK if the scooters end up in front of a house, which is one of the purposes of the scooters – to get people where they need to go. In addition, she said cities should not take on maintenance.

