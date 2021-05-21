Elementary schools celebrate the SCHS Class of 2021

SPRING CREEK — It was a walk down memory lane for Spring Creek High School graduates as they returned to their elementary schools Thursday morning for the traditional Grad Walk.
Sage and Spring Creek elementary school students and faculty cheered and applauded the seniors as they took a victory lap through their former schools.
“It’s a nice way for the seniors to be celebrated and honored,” said Sage Elementary art teacher Heather Wines, who organized the event.
The senior walk also gives the kindergarten through fourth-grade children a goal.
“It shows these kids [that graduation] is what you’re shooting for, to go to high school, graduate and go on to do great things,” Wines explained.
As The Rembrandt’s song “I’ll Be There For You” played, the seniors walked down the halls of Sage Elementary, waving decorated pennants with their plans for life after graduation.
Wines estimated about 60 seniors visited Sage Elementary, noting that not all of them may have once attended.
“If they didn’t go to elementary school in Spring Creek, they could pick whatever school they want,” she said.
The 10-minute Grad Walk is a joyous one, as teachers and students share a brief reunion.
“I hear a lot of the seniors say, ‘I saw this teacher, but I didn’t see this one,” Wines said.
Spring Creek High School seniors who participated in a Grad Walk through Sage Elementary on May 20 pose for a group photo.
Another motivator for children is the Sage Elementary Scholarship that is offered to SCHS seniors who attended Sage.
“It’s another way to honor the graduates and let our little ones know that this is another step, and we will honor you if you apply later in life,” Wines said.
This year’s scholarship recipients are Bearette Browne, Carson Calder, Emma Campbell, Jaylyne James, Sophie Taylor, Katharine Testerman and Quinten Wirth.