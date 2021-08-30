Elevated fire weather conditions today in northeastern Nevada

ELKO – Hot, dry, windy. The conditions are right for wildfires in northeastern Nevada.

“Another day of above normal temperatures is expected to continue with minimum relative humidity values in the single digits to low teens across northern and central Nevada,” said a special statement from the National Weather Service. “Breezy southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 mph will be common, though some localized gusts of 30 mph will be possible.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fuels across the region are critical and remain dry due to limited precipitation. “Please use caution when performing outdoor activities that could produce a spark near dry vegetation like yard work, target shooting, or campfires,” advised the weather service.

Elko’s high is expected to reach 93 on Monday and 92 Tuesday, before dropping to the mid-80s through the end of the week.

Smoke continues to spread from the west as wildfires threatened South Lake Tahoe and other communities in California.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0