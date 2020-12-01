Elk down: Tingle cashes in

NOGA and Gun World & Archery owner Farnes Williams, in Elko, gave Tingle a Remington Model 700 7mm Mag rifle, which was set up for long-range shooting with a custom muzzle and stock by Gunwerks, of Cody, Wyoming.

Vortex stepped up and threw in a 4-12 power scope with an MRAD reticle.

Tingle was guided on the hunt by Mitch Buzzetti, of High Desert Outfitters, and Ruby Valley’s Walt Gardner.

“It was an amazing hunt, Mitch (Buzzetti) and his guys worked hella hard for me. They took care of me and my boy, they talked to me about my career and I opened up to them a little about my injury,” Tingle said. “I was in hunting mode. When I get out in nature, I let the reality of everything go away. I don’t think about what happened to me or what I’ve been through. Nature is my saving grace.”

As for the hunt, Tingle’s tag was filled after two shots.

“My first shot was bad. I think the distance estimate was a little off, but I adjusted quickly and hit the bull with my second shot,” he said. “It was right before sundown, I climbed a ridge and took the shot. My second shot was right on the money.”

The result was a sizeable elk, albeit a little busted up.