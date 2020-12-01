Elk down: Tingle cashes in

ELKO — Daniel Tingle, of Minden, is fully aware that nothing is guaranteed and just how quickly things can change.
Following an eight-month tour during the Iraq/Afghanistan War, Tingle’s life was rocked when he was struck by three mortar rounds in 2007.
Following 27 surgeries, his left leg was amputated below the knee in 2015.
After the numerous procedures and countless hours of rehabilitation — despite what many would deem as a major setback of a prosthetic leg — he now endures less pain and enjoys the outdoor lifestyle with his wife and four children: hunting, riding horses and riding motorcycles.
When given the chance, Tingle — the recipient of the Nevada Outfitters and Guides Association 10th annual Wounded Hero Project — cashed in and bagged a bull elk.
“I was put in for the hunt by a contractor building our home,” Tingle said. “They selected me from that.”
After three days of hunting from Saturday, Nov. 21 through Tuesday, Nov. 24 — Tingle was appreciative.
The Winecup Gamble Ranch, near Montello, donated the free elk tag in a pristine area — hunt unit 081 — along with lodging and accommodations.
NOGA and Gun World & Archery owner Farnes Williams, in Elko, gave Tingle a Remington Model 700 7mm Mag rifle, which was set up for long-range shooting with a custom muzzle and stock by Gunwerks, of Cody, Wyoming.
Vortex stepped up and threw in a 4-12 power scope with an MRAD reticle.
Tingle was guided on the hunt by Mitch Buzzetti, of High Desert Outfitters, and Ruby Valley’s Walt Gardner.
“It was an amazing hunt, Mitch (Buzzetti) and his guys worked hella hard for me. They took care of me and my boy, they talked to me about my career and I opened up to them a little about my injury,” Tingle said. “I was in hunting mode. When I get out in nature, I let the reality of everything go away. I don’t think about what happened to me or what I’ve been through. Nature is my saving grace.”
As for the hunt, Tingle’s tag was filled after two shots.
“My first shot was bad. I think the distance estimate was a little off, but I adjusted quickly and hit the bull with my second shot,” he said. “It was right before sundown, I climbed a ridge and took the shot. My second shot was right on the money.”
The result was a sizeable elk, albeit a little busted up.
“It was a 7x6 bull, but he became a 6x5 after he broke off some points during the rut,” Tingle said.
Tingle’s clothing for the hunt was donated by Wonrate Gear, of Fallon, owner Joel Williams hooking him up with some world-class camouflage — along with a backpack that was given by Jason Molsbee, of Cottonwood Ranch Hunting Services.
Along with his gear and supplies, Tingle was also given $1,000 by Gil Hernandez, with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2350, in Elko.
Tingle said his only regret was not being able to go fishing on the Crittenden Reservoir, of the Winecup Gamble Ranch.
“Allen Wilson gave me a boxful of hand-tied flies and fishing lures,” Tingle said. “It’s beautiful. He’s an incredible guy. I’m hoping I can get back out there. They have some really big fish.”
The mount of Tingle’s elk will be done by Gary Powell, of Northslope Taxidermy, in Spring Creek, the processing of the meat handled by Alex Villegas, with A&B Butcher Shop, in Elko.
“I’d recommend the Winecup Gamble Ranch and the guide service to any veteran; to anyone at all really. They made me feel good, they took care of us and the cooking was amazing,” Tingle said. “The guys told me they appreciated us and what we did. Despite what has happened to me, I would do it all again.”
