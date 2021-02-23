Elko AirOne gets a facelift

ELKO -- Since 2016, Elko AirOne has served Elko County and the patients of Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, offering quality care without burdening patients’ pocket books. The white and blue helicopter, or rotor, parked on the helipad at NNRH known as Elko AirOne has been upgraded to a new state-of-the-art Bell 407 helicopter with a new look.

MedX AirOne, which placed the helicopter, redesigned its assets to the new black, white, and red color scheme in order to be more easily recognized across the region. While their helicopter and ambulances have been updated, and the website has received an overhaul, the mission of MedX AirOne has remained the same: to provide quality care without financially stressing the patient.

“We’ve always been MedX AirOne. The original rotors were designed to match the hospital they served,” said Paul Ward, executive director. “Now we hope to be recognized as MedX AirOne with the same level of commitment to our base hospitals.”

MedX AirOne began with one rotor at Winnemucca’s Humboldt General Hospital. Now the company has three fully manned air ambulance bases in Northern Nevada: one in Elko, one in Ely and one in Winnemucca ready to serve at a moment’s notice.