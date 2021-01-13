Elko Animal Shelter receives donations

ELKO – The Elko Animal Shelter recently received a number of donations from local businesses and individuals.

“We decided about a year ago to do jeans on Saturdays and decided that everybody would pay $2 every Saturday they wore jeans,” said Elko Motor Company employee Steph Hatch. “At the end of the year we would donate the pot to an organization in town. We ended up raising $642.”

Hatch said the employees decided to split the donations between the animal shelter and Harbor House.

“Our owner, Chuck Bierbach, decided to match the funds so we were able to give the full $642 to both places,” Hatch said.

“Primarily it will go for the spay/neuter clinic, the animal welfare program which allows us to do vaccinations, and treating any kind of minor illnesses or injuries,” said shelter manager Karen Walther. “It is all for the animals.”

Walther said some of the money will be spent on “treats” for the animals.

“We have already started fundraising for 2021,” Hatch said.