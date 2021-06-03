 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko Area Chamber's Business Before Hours set for June 10
0 comments
top story

Elko Area Chamber's Business Before Hours set for June 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sherman Station

Sherman Station serves as the Elko Area Chamber and Visitor Center.

 Cynthia Delaney, Elko Daily Free Press

Please join the Elko Area Chamber for a morning of conversation, food, drink and raffle prizes at Business Before Hours with In the Rough Wellness at 8 a.m. June 10 at 1500 Lamoille Highway.

Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In the Rough Wellness is on a mission to improve your health, well-being and quality of life by providing an array of health products not only for you and your family, but for your pet as well. Shop a variety of CBD Products, including tinctures, soft gels, gummies and more; also browse an assortment of tea, coffee, bath, home items and more.

For more information, please call 775-934-7277 or visit them on Facebook.

Please contact the Elko Area Chamber with any questions at 775-738-7135.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News