Elko Area Chamber's Business Before Hours set for June 10

Please join the Elko Area Chamber for a morning of conversation, food, drink and raffle prizes at Business Before Hours with In the Rough Wellness at 8 a.m. June 10 at 1500 Lamoille Highway.

Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

In the Rough Wellness is on a mission to improve your health, well-being and quality of life by providing an array of health products not only for you and your family, but for your pet as well. Shop a variety of CBD Products, including tinctures, soft gels, gummies and more; also browse an assortment of tea, coffee, bath, home items and more.

For more information, please call 775-934-7277 or visit them on Facebook.

Please contact the Elko Area Chamber with any questions at 775-738-7135.

