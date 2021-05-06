Elko Area Chamber's Business Before Hours set for May 13

ELKO – Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on May 13 from 8 to 9 a.m. with Jewels Floral Studio and Studio K Blow Dry Bar at 336 Silver St.

Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public. Our hosts will serve food and beverages and provide a variety of raffle prizes. Attend and network with other business leaders and community members. Additionally, learn more about our hosting organizations and have the first opportunity to hear about what’s up and coming in our community.

Jewels Floral Studio is Elko's newest flower shop. Their friendly and creative design team is passionate about offering creative floral arrangements and gifts to make their client experience truly exceptional. They believe the presence of fresh flowers make home and work environments a happier and more productive place to be. Stop by and see how their space has been transformed from a paint storage area to their beautiful floral studio.

Jewels Floral Studio also offers Blush by Jewels; a variety of gorgeous Allure Bridal gowns, bridesmaids dresses and tuxedos. What makes Allure Bridal gowns so special? The collection offers a designer, European quality and look that can fit any budget.

Call 775-299-4366, for more information or to place your order.