Elko area struck by 3.3 earthquake

ELKO – A 3.3 earthquake struck eight miles south of Elko on Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Twenty-three people in the Elko and Spring Creek area reported feeling the quake, according to the USGS. The depth was a little over 10 miles.

While several smaller earthquakes have been reported in western and southern Nevada over the past week, this was the only one in northeastern Nevada.

Two larger earthquakes were felt in Elko last spring. A 6.5 quake west of Challis, Idaho, on March 31, 2020 was felt in seven states and as far south as Elko and Spring Creek. Six weeks later, another 6.5 quake west of Tonopah was also felt in the Elko area.

While earthquakes are not common in northeastern Nevada, a 6.0 that struck Wells in February 2008 caused widespread damage to buildings.

