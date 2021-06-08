 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko area struck by 3.3 earthquake
0 comments
alert top story

Elko area struck by 3.3 earthquake

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko earthquake

An earthquake struck between Elko and South Fork State Park at 6:44 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021.

 Google Maps

ELKO – A 3.3 earthquake struck eight miles south of Elko on Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Twenty-three people in the Elko and Spring Creek area reported feeling the quake, according to the USGS. The depth was a little over 10 miles.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While several smaller earthquakes have been reported in western and southern Nevada over the past week, this was the only one in northeastern Nevada.

Two larger earthquakes were felt in Elko last spring. A 6.5 quake west of Challis, Idaho, on March 31, 2020 was felt in seven states and as far south as Elko and Spring Creek. Six weeks later, another 6.5 quake west of Tonopah was also felt in the Elko area.

While earthquakes are not common in northeastern Nevada, a 6.0 that struck Wells in February 2008 caused widespread damage to buildings.

These disasters defined a decade. For this list, we’re looking at the most devastating and deadly storms, earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, mudslides, heat waves and other natural phenomena the planet experienced from 2000 to 2009.
0 comments
0
1
3
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News