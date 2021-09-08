Elko Art Festival paints the town

“The library was super receptive about it,” Turner said. “As we formed the Elko Art Foundation we centered on that. This [the vacant lot behind the library] is the “heartbeat of our arts festival.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Last [time] I painted the monarch caterpillar and did it in rainbow colors,” said A.R.T. Richmond, a Reno-based artist who has returned for this year’s event. “It was a lot of fun and a great experience. I had a lot of kids that were excited about it. It brought a lot of color and life to the alley (between Idaho and Railroad streets.) It was a really good experience working with the community and all the different artists.”

“This time I am going to paint the butterfly metamorphosis of that caterpillar, so I will be painting a couple of rainbow monarch butterflies, continuing with the theme of nature.”

“This is my first year,” said artist John Becker who is on board helping Richmond and doing a painting on an Idaho Street wall on the Warren Building. It’s going to be really colorful.”

An artist’s village will be set up in the lot with vendors selling wares, trash receptacles for children to paint and a meeting point for volunteers painting the library wall.

Other artists will paint nearby walls with a variety of themes and color schemes.