Elko Art Festival paints the town

ELKO – A “rainbow” will converge on the small town of Elko this weekend, whether it rains or not.
Elko Art Foundation is hosting the first Elko Art Festival Sept. 9-12, an event that will provide more murals, joy and general appreciation for the arts.
“I am helping to create the mural on the back of the Elko County Library wall,” said local artist and EAF board member Simone Turner. “It’s going to be a wall of books, a Tree of Knowledge and a really cool Einstein quote.”
“It’s a community project, so I am putting the word out to have people show up,” Turner said. “We’ve got plenty of paint and supplies. Come help paint the wall.”
In September 2019 local art enthusiasts, in conjunction with Art Spot Reno, came together to host the Elko Mural Expo. Local and visiting artists painted 61 walls downtown brightening the corridor and exchanging color for blight.
A local group was preparing for a new event last fall, but then came Covid. Plans were halted, but in the meantime, a few hardy souls came together to form the EAF, a new non-profit foundation with the main purpose of bringing art to the community level.
“We are continuing with the positive energy that was established in 2019 during the Mural Expo,” said board secretary Catherine Wines. “We are calling it the Elko Art Festival because, in years to come, we are hoping to add more visual art, performance art and all kinds of art. It’s going to get bigger and better every year.”
“The library was super receptive about it,” Turner said. “As we formed the Elko Art Foundation we centered on that. This [the vacant lot behind the library] is the “heartbeat of our arts festival.”
“Last [time] I painted the monarch caterpillar and did it in rainbow colors,” said A.R.T. Richmond, a Reno-based artist who has returned for this year’s event. “It was a lot of fun and a great experience. I had a lot of kids that were excited about it. It brought a lot of color and life to the alley (between Idaho and Railroad streets.) It was a really good experience working with the community and all the different artists.”
“This time I am going to paint the butterfly metamorphosis of that caterpillar, so I will be painting a couple of rainbow monarch butterflies, continuing with the theme of nature.”
“This is my first year,” said artist John Becker who is on board helping Richmond and doing a painting on an Idaho Street wall on the Warren Building. It’s going to be really colorful.”
An artist’s village will be set up in the lot with vendors selling wares, trash receptacles for children to paint and a meeting point for volunteers painting the library wall.
Other artists will paint nearby walls with a variety of themes and color schemes.
“I just keep mentioning how cool the weekend will be because we have the murals, the car show and wine walk,” Turner said. “We are all collaborating.”
Those wanting to help paint the library wall can show up in the lot between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. They will paint with the guide of an outline sketch Turner is drawing ahead of time on the wall.
