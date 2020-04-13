Elko Band announces opening of marijuana dispensary this weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Newe Cannabis will a have a Soft Opening on April 18, the opening will comply with the intent of Governor Sisolak's Order to recognize social distancing in the safe manner. I'm writing to you with facts for your readers about how the Elko Band Council of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Tribal Nation arrived at the decision to pursue this business, as well as to publicly repeat our desire to work cooperatively and collaboratively with the Elko Mayor and City Council to address any concerns.

In 2000, 65.38% of Nevadans voted to legalize medical marijuana in our State. Further in 2016, 54.47% of Nevadans voted to legalize recreational marijuana in our State. Most recently, in 2017 Governor Brian Sandoval signed a Nevada law which allows Tribal marijuana operations to work with other state-licensed cannabis businesses.

So, like the City of West Wendover, the Elko Band Council has decided to open and operate a retail store which will be located at 1555 Shoshone Circle, property that is in Federal Trust, designated for our peoples' use and under our Tribe's legal jurisdiction.