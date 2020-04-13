Elko Band announces opening of marijuana dispensary this weekend

Newe Cannabis will a have a Soft Opening on April 18, the opening will comply with the intent of Governor Sisolak's Order to recognize social distancing in the safe manner. I'm writing to you with facts for your readers about how the Elko Band Council of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Tribal Nation arrived at the decision to pursue this business, as well as to publicly repeat our desire to work cooperatively and collaboratively with the Elko Mayor and City Council to address any concerns.
In 2000, 65.38% of Nevadans voted to legalize medical marijuana in our State. Further in 2016, 54.47% of Nevadans voted to legalize recreational marijuana in our State. Most recently, in 2017 Governor Brian Sandoval signed a Nevada law which allows Tribal marijuana operations to work with other state-licensed cannabis businesses.
So, like the City of West Wendover, the Elko Band Council has decided to open and operate a retail store which will be located at 1555 Shoshone Circle, property that is in Federal Trust, designated for our peoples' use and under our Tribe's legal jurisdiction.
In fact, our Tribal Government has followed all applicable laws and worked especially hard with the Nevada Legislature, the Governor's Office, the Attorney General's Office, the Department of Taxation, and the newly created Cannabis Compliance Board to ensure the good standing of Newe Cannabis, despite our legal status as a sovereign nation. Further, we have contracted with experienced professionals to ensure the Newe Cannabis is the first-rate operation that strictly follows all required safety and security laws.
Please know that for thousands of years, native American people have always found value and medicinal uses of plants and roots. Now, the State of Nevada has passed laws which encouraged our tribe of 2,000 people to connect our culture with a potentially profitable business, a business which will employee 39 people.
Most importantly, the Elko Band Council wants to be good neighbors, especially with the City of Elko and other surround areas. We pledge to do our best not just to ensure customer satisfaction to all who patronize Newe Cannabis, but to uphold the highest business standards which will benefit not just our Tribe, but the entire Elko Community.
Davis Gonzales, Chairman
Juan Arevalo, Vice Chairman
Elko Band Council
