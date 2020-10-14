 Skip to main content
Elko biker dies in crash on Mountain City Highway
Elko biker dies in crash on Mountain City Highway

Elko biker dies in crash on Mountain City Highway

A pickup sits along Mountain City Highway on Saturday afternoon after it was struck by a Harley-Davidson. The motorcyclist was killed in the crash.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO – An Elko motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash on Mountain City Highway.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Leo Cormier Jr. was traveling south near mile marker 37 at about 4:30 p.m. when his Harley-Davidson crossed over the centerline for unknown reasons and struck the left front of a Dodge Ram.

Cormier was declared deceased at the scene.

This crash is being investigated by the Northern Command East Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team.

