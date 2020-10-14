Elko biker dies in crash on Mountain City Highway

ELKO – An Elko motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash on Mountain City Highway.
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Leo Cormier Jr. was traveling south near mile marker 37 at about 4:30 p.m. when his Harley-Davidson crossed over the centerline for unknown reasons and struck the left front of a Dodge Ram.
Cormier was declared deceased at the scene.
This crash is being investigated by the Northern Command East Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team.
