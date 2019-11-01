ELKO – Christmas tree permits are available now from the Bureau of Land Management in Elko.
The BLM tree permits are $4 each with a limit of 10 per individual. Permits for tree cutting on BLM administered lands can be obtained at the Elko BLM Office, 3900 Idaho Street, during regular office hours, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Additionally, BLM tree permits are available at the Wells Forest Service Office, 140 Pacific Ave, Wells, NV 89835, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and at the Montello Post Office. 143 Front St, Montello, NV 89830, Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9-11 a.m.
Pinyon pine and Utah juniper are the only trees that can be cut on BLM administered lands. Trees cannot be cut in areas designated as wilderness study areas.
You have free articles remaining.
BLM areas recommended for tree hunters are Spruce Mountain, east of Ruby Valley; Cherry Creek Range, west of Currie; the Leach Mountains, west of Montello; Dolly Varden Mountain, northeast of Currie; Pequop Mountains and Wood Hills, both east of Wells; Pilot Range, north of Wendover; and Sugar Loaf Peak, south of the Goshute Mountains.
The BLM advises tree cutters to plan ahead. Cold weather combined with snow can make travel into the mountains dangerous. Emergency equipment and supplies such as chains, snow tires, a first aid kit, blankets, and extra food and water are recommended. Always tell someone where you are going and an expected return time.
Have a safe outing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.