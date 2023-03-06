ELKO – The Elko Bomb Squad was called out Monday to Spring Creek -- for a second time in less than a week -- to deal with old military munitions.

The Elko Police Department reported that the bomb squad, in coordination with the Elko County Sheriff’s Department, the local FBI Office, and the U.S. Air Force, responded to a call “regarding a discovered piece of military ordnance inside of a residence on Parkridge Parkway in Spring Creek. The piece of ordnance was safely removed from the residence and transported to an area for safe disposal.”

This follows a similar incident reported March 2 on Licht Parkway.

“The bomb squad often responds to items brought back by returning military members who pass away and the items are discovered by family members,” stated police. “If you have an item in your possession that you are unsure of please do not hesitate to contact the Elko Bomb Squad (Elko Police Department) at 775-777-7310 for assistance.”