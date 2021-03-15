Elko Bomb Squad disposes of dynamite found in Lamoille barn

ELKO – The Elko Bomb Squad and several other agencies responded to a report of explosives found at a barn in Lamoille on Sunday.

Bomb Squad technicians determined the explosives could not be moved safely and they needed to be disposed of in the location they were found.

“With the assistance of the ranch owner, the Elko County Fire Department, Lee Engine Company, the Elko County Sheriff's Office, the Elko County Ambulance service and REACH Air, the explosives were rendered safe and disposed of without loss of life and minimal damage to the building,” stated the Elko Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Volunteer firefighters from Lamoille, Spring Creek and Ryndon also responded.

“The Elko Bomb Squad would like to thank our public safety partners for their hard work,” stated EPD. “We would also like to thank the citizens of Lamoille for their patience during this incident.

The use of explosives is commonplace in the mining industry. Nevada law requires anyone not connected with a mining operation to notify the local law enforcement agency and local fire department of the type of explosive stored and its location. Failure to do so is a gross misdemeanor.