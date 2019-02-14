ELKO – A wet and windy storm broke two weather records Wednesday in Elko.
The 0.95 of an inch of precipitation measured at the airport shattered the previous record of .46 of an inch set in 2000, according to the National Weather Service.
A record 7.9 inches of snowfall was measured, beating the old record of 3.3 inches set in 1933.
Both measures topped the old records by more than double.
No weather advisories were posted for Elko on Thursday morning. The forecast calls for rain and a high of 47 degrees.
Friday brings a 60 percent chance of snow as the high drops to 39 degrees.
The chance of snow decreases to 40 percent on Saturday and 20 percent on Sunday.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Presidents Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.