NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – A wet and windy storm broke two weather records Wednesday in Elko.

The 0.95 of an inch of precipitation measured at the airport shattered the previous record of .46 of an inch set in 2000, according to the National Weather Service.

A record 7.9 inches of snowfall was measured, beating the old record of 3.3 inches set in 1933.

Both measures topped the old records by more than double.

No weather advisories were posted for Elko on Thursday morning. The forecast calls for rain and a high of 47 degrees.

Friday brings a 60 percent chance of snow as the high drops to 39 degrees.

The chance of snow decreases to 40 percent on Saturday and 20 percent on Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Presidents Day.

