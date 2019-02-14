Try 1 month for 99¢
Snow forecast
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – A wet and windy storm broke two weather records Wednesday in Elko.

The 0.95 of an inch of precipitation measured at the airport shattered the previous record of .46 of an inch set in 2000, according to the National Weather Service.

A record 7.9 inches of snowfall was measured, beating the old record of 3.3 inches set in 1933.

Both measures topped the old records by more than double.

Mountain snowfall ranged from 3 inches at Green Mountain in the south Ruby Mountains to 13 inches at Pole Canyon in the East Humboldts. Northern Elko County ranges received 6 to 8 inches.

The forecast calls for rain Thursday and a high of 47 degrees in Elko. Stiff winds were blowing mid-morning as another band of moisture approached from the southwest.

Friday’s forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of snow as the high drops to 39 degrees.

The chance of snow decreases to 40 percent on Saturday and 20 percent on Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Presidents Day.

