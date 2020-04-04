Elko business owners cope with coronavirus restrictions

The company does a lot of free services and people are still coming in for that.

Store owners are finding new ways to operate.

“We are in a peculiar business,” said Lina Blohm, owner of Blohm’s Jewelers. “We have people’s loved jewelry.”

Blohm said she has been watching webinars to help stay directed through the crisis.

“Our jeweler is still producing and we have orders coming in,” she said. People are able to pick up orders by appointment.

“We have not begun ecommerce yet, but things are leading in that direction,” Blohm said.

Inventory and supplies are limited.

“We are getting creative because, of course, we can’t go shopping for new products right now,” said Melissa Thacker, co-owner of Route 40 Village Antique Co.

The antique store is currently closed during the coronavirus crisis.

“In the actual store we are boxing everything up and cleaning it as we put it back out,” Thacker said. “We are completely redoing the store. Now we are making our own pieces out of the ‘junk’ we have.”