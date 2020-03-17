Elko business owners react to COVID-19

“We have a donation thing here for friends and family with cancer,” Ruth said. “We do that all the time. For a dollar donation you guess how much candy is in there. Then we count the candy and at the end of the month whoever is closest [gets the candy] and the money goes to the family.”

As of Tuesday, the owners of Empower Fitness were planning on keeping their doors open.

“We are still open until further notice,” said employee Taylor Hansen. “We are just sanitizing extra.”

On Saturday, when this reporter visited the gym, an employee was seen going over the machinery with a rag and sanitizer.

"We are closing the swimming pool effective tomorrow,” said Elko City Manager Curtis Calder.

A press release put out by the city stated that the pool will be closed until April 19. All park reservation services have been canceled. People can obtain a refund or reschedule through the Elko Parks and recreation Department.

Easter egg hunts scheduled in April with the city and VFW are being canceled.

The April 10 “Toast to Art” event is canceled as is “Family Skate Night” on April 17.

Elko Daily Free Press closed its offices to the general public on Monday, as have institutions such as the Elko County Sheriff's Office and Nevada Highway Patrol.

