Elko business owners react to COVID-19

ELKO -- As businesses, schools and other agencies nationwide close down amidst the coronavirus scare, local residents buckle down and wait for what comes next.
“Due to increased health concerns, we are taking a precautionary measure to maximize social distancing and minimize the potential spread of COVID-19,” reads a statement on the Western Folklife Center’s website. “Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, the Western Folklife Center Gift Shop, Wiegand Gallery and administrative offices will remain temporarily closed until further notice.”
Northeastern Nevada Museum also closed.
“We are closed to the public,” said Ann Sims, receptionist and events coordinator. “Anyone [employee] who wants hours can come and do whatever needs to be done.”
“We are closed at least for the next two weeks,” said Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum Executive Director Jan Petersen. “At the end of next week we will see what the state and national situation is. It is better to err on the side of caution.”
Petersen said it may take several months to recover from the closure.
“We rely on our donation boxes and gift shops to pay the bills,” she said.
“We are staying open,” said Dave Zornes, CEO Northern Star Casinos that owns the Stockmen’s Casino, Commercial Casino and the Scoreboard Casino in Spring Creek.
“The only place not staying open is the Commercial,” Zornes said. “We are letting any employee take time off who does not feel comfortable.”
Zornes said the business is shifting employees around the various properties because business is slow.
“We turned off every other slot machine,” Zornes said, in order to create space between people. Seating at the Scoreboard is at every other table and, as of Tuesday, the business was offering curbside delivery.
“As long as we can keep employees and visitors safe we will keep operating,” Zornes said.
Managers at the Red Lion Inn and Casino and Gold Dust West Casino were unavailable for comment.
Elko Chamber of Commerce CEO Billie Crapo said she did not yet know of other businesses that had closed except The Stage Door and the Elko County Art Club.
Garrett Kamps, president of the Elko Downtown Business Association, was out of town and unavailable to comment on how local businesses might react to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day, the bar at Goldie's was open.
“We are a 24-7 bar,” manager Ruth said.
The bar was serving drink specials for the holiday and was continuing with plans for karaoke in the evening.
“We have a donation thing here for friends and family with cancer,” Ruth said. “We do that all the time. For a dollar donation you guess how much candy is in there. Then we count the candy and at the end of the month whoever is closest [gets the candy] and the money goes to the family.”
As of Tuesday, the owners of Empower Fitness were planning on keeping their doors open.
“We are still open until further notice,” said employee Taylor Hansen. “We are just sanitizing extra.”
On Saturday, when this reporter visited the gym, an employee was seen going over the machinery with a rag and sanitizer.
"We are closing the swimming pool effective tomorrow,” said Elko City Manager Curtis Calder.
A press release put out by the city stated that the pool will be closed until April 19. All park reservation services have been canceled. People can obtain a refund or reschedule through the Elko Parks and recreation Department.
Easter egg hunts scheduled in April with the city and VFW are being canceled.
The April 10 “Toast to Art” event is canceled as is “Family Skate Night” on April 17.
Elko Daily Free Press closed its offices to the general public on Monday, as have institutions such as the Elko County Sheriff's Office and Nevada Highway Patrol.