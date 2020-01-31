Elko businessman to run for school board
Elko businessman to run for school board

ELKO – An Elko businessman with four children announced this week he intends to run for a seat on the Elko County School Board.

Robert Leonhardt operates the West Exit Port of Subs with his wife, Rosa. He previously worked at Elko Motor Co. and in real estate.

Leonhardt is no stranger to public service. He said he has been a board member with the Elko Area Chamber, having served as chairman, and currently serves on the boards of FISH (Friend in Service Helping) and AYSO (American Youth Soccer Organization).

In a campaign statement published on page A7 of today’s Elko Daily Free Press, Leonhardt criticizes the accountability of the current board and administration.

“I believe the board should not only listen but address all concerns brought before them by taxpaying citizens and be held accountable when no such action is taken,” he said. “I also believe that the administrators should be in the schools regularly so issues could be seen at the administration level and addressed.”

Four seats are up for election this year. Incumbents are board president Teresa Dastrup, Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson, Jim Cooney and Kieth Fish.

Filing for non-judicial offices runs from March 2-13.

