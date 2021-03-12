Elko cases drop at one-year mark

ELKO – Coronavirus cases in Elko County have been on a slow slide over the past two months and as the one-year anniversary of the pandemic arrives, residents are looking forward to a time when the disease will be considered under control.
The number of active cases dropped to 65 on Friday, after peaking above 600 in early December. Ten patients are hospitalized in the county and no deaths have been reported since Feb. 16.
COVID-19 vaccinations are still in the early phase, with roughly 9% of Elko County residents fully vaccinated as of this week. But like the virus itself, the shots are not expected to go away anytime soon.
“I think this is going to end up being just like a flu shot, where we would inoculate the public every year at a certain time” or possibly twice a year, Elko County Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam said in a recent update to county commissioners. He said research is still being done on how long the vaccines will offer protection.
Like everyone else who has been directly or indirectly affected by the virus, commissioners are anxious for the health threat to end.
“I’m trying to envision a world down the road where there’s no masks,” Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said.
“The length of time that that happens is going to be based on how we do in the next year,” Putnam said. “Everybody should look forward to keep wearing their masks for this year, for sure.”
Andreozzi also asked how long the extensive program of testing and contact tracing might last.
“I will tell you that the contact tracers that work with me have been extended through 2023,” Putnam replied, “so that gives me an indication that this is not going away. We still have to be vigilant and hope with the variants that our vaccines are working.”
“Do I see a light at the end of the tunnel? Yes, every single time we give a vaccine I see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Putnam said.
Two weeks after someone has been fully vaccinated, they do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus. But vaccinations are not an excuse for people to not wear masks, Putnam added.
It has been nearly a year since county commissioners declared a state of emergency on March 16, 2020.
The coronavirus got a slow start in rural Nevada, with the first case in Elko County confirmed on March 18. By the end of the month there were five cases.
A West Wendover woman in her late 50s was the first county resident to die from the disease in early April.
While everyone expected the pandemic to slow down as warm weather approached, the opposite happened. Cases began a steep rise in mid-June and topped 1,000 by early October before another surge hit in the fall. As of this week, more than 4,600 cases had been confirmed county-wide.
Coronavirus-related deaths peaked in December, and many of the victims were nursing home residents. There were three deaths in November, 17 in December, 10 in January and seven in February.
With cases down and vaccinations on the rise, Nevada has been slowly easing up on restrictions.
The state’s effort to combat COVID-19 has progressed enough that Gov. Steve Sisolak invited counties to submit plans for assuming partial control over restrictions as of May 1. Health officials are expected to begin reviewing the local plans next week.