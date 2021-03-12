Elko cases drop at one-year mark

ELKO – Coronavirus cases in Elko County have been on a slow slide over the past two months and as the one-year anniversary of the pandemic arrives, residents are looking forward to a time when the disease will be considered under control.

The number of active cases dropped to 65 on Friday, after peaking above 600 in early December. Ten patients are hospitalized in the county and no deaths have been reported since Feb. 16.

COVID-19 vaccinations are still in the early phase, with roughly 9% of Elko County residents fully vaccinated as of this week. But like the virus itself, the shots are not expected to go away anytime soon.

“I think this is going to end up being just like a flu shot, where we would inoculate the public every year at a certain time” or possibly twice a year, Elko County Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam said in a recent update to county commissioners. He said research is still being done on how long the vaccines will offer protection.

Like everyone else who has been directly or indirectly affected by the virus, commissioners are anxious for the health threat to end.

“I’m trying to envision a world down the road where there’s no masks,” Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said.