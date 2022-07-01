Elko celebrates America's birthday on Monday

ELKO – The community is invited to the annual Independence Day and fireworks celebration that kicks off at 8 p.m. Monday at the Elko County Fairgrounds with a patriotic program honoring America’s military and veterans and local citizens.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with a suggested donation of $5 for general admission, but is not required, said Assemblyman John Ellison.

Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:35 p.m. in what Ellison has said will be the “biggest show Elko has ever had.”

Food and beverages can be purchased at concessions from the VFW Post 2350. Sandwiches and drinks will be available for VIP ticket holders.

At 8 p.m., the VFW will start the program with the posting of colors, followed by the National Anthem sung by Esther, Hannah, Abigail, and Josiah Holhos-Vaida.

The program will also remember those lost in the past year, and set to the song “Remember When.”

Special recognition for Fourth of July committee members Cindy Ellison and Charlie Myers will also be presented.

Veterans will be invited to stand for the audience to thank and pay tribute to them in acknowledgement of their service to their country.

Former Nevada Gov. Jim Gibbons will also be honored for his service in the armed forces and public office.

Before the fireworks at 9:30 p.m., VFW Post Commander Gil Hernandez will open the Candlelight Vigil, which traditionally helps “a lost soldier find their way home.”

In Spring Creek, the Lake of Fire at the Marina caps off day-long activities with fireworks set to start at 9 p.m.

